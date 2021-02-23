Suspect in custody after LAPD chase in South LA, downtown area

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect believed to be wanted for assaulting an officer and other charges was arrested after leading LAPD on a chase around the South Los Angeles and downtown areas Monday night.

The chase began in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles around 8 p.m.

The suspect was wanted for multiple warrants and possible assault on a police officer. He declined to yield for LAPD Metro units who tried to pull him over.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect believed to be wanted for assaulting an officer and other charges led police on a chase around the South Los Angeles and downtown areas Monday night.



The suspect fled LAPD officers, circling around the neighborhoods for some time before jumping on the 110 Freeway and then the 10 briefly before exiting back onto surface streets near downtown.

Officers were deploying spike strips and at one point it appeared he may have run over one, damaging at least one tire.

He continued driving slowly, circling around the same neighborhoods multiple times.

Eventually - about 45 minutes after the chase started - the suspect slowed down and then stopped in the road in the area of Wall and 46th streets.

He stayed in his car momentarily as a crowd gathered on the street in the front of the vehicle. Several members in the crowd gathered, filming the scene with their phones.

After a few minutes, the suspect emerged from his vehicle, put his hands up and complied with orders to surrender.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south parklos angeleslos angeles countysouth los angelesdowntown lapolice chasecar chaselapd
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children airlifted after car crashes into Santa Clarita preschool
Spectrum restores service to SoCal customers after brief outage
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
Orange County expands COVID vaccine eligibility
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
Security guard shot at Hollywood shoe store
Show More
LAUSD parents' protest calls for reopening of schools
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
EMT struggling to pay family bills after parents hospitalized with COVID
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
More TOP STORIES News