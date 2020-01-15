Former LAPD officer charged with revenge porn, domestic violence against fellow officer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Criminal charges have been filed against a now-retired LAPD officer who was accused by another officer of domestic violence and distributing "revenge porn."

Nine charges have been filed against Danny Reedy, a Los Angeles Police Department senior lead officer who has since retired but was on the force at the time of the alleged crimes.

Reedy is accused of circulating sexually explicit photos of Det. Ysabel Villegas.

Villegas acknowledges she had a consensual relationship with Reedy starting in 2013, but alleges it later turned violent and that he beat her at times. She says when they broke up he allegedly circulated explicit photos of her to other members of the LAPD.

Villegas later sued the LAPD and Reedy. A tentative settlement has been reached in that suit, but it is still pending city approval.

As part of her lawsuit, Villegas alleged the department did nothing when she reported the alleged misconduct and that she was transferred out of the Robbery-Homicide Division.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents Villegas in the civil suit, confirmed a tentative deal has been reached, but she declined to discuss financial details for now.

Bloom issued a statement: "In a settlement reached with the City Attorney, LAPD Detective Ysabel Villegas has won a significant victory in her case against the City of Los Angeles. She brought this case to stand up for her rights and the rights of all women. Ms. Villegas stood up to a bully and to her employer, which failed to protect her. We have been proud to represent her in this fight."

The District Attorney's Office this week filed charges against Reedy which include: extortion, domestic violence, violating a restraining order and other counts.

LAPD Detective Ysabel Villegas on Tuesday won a permanent restraining order against a fellow LAPD officer accused of distributing sexually explicit photographs of her within the department.

