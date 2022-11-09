Several suspects wanted in series of mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks area

Investigators said the suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys or a screwdriver.

Investigators said there have been about 10 burglaries at community mailboxes since August. They said the suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys or a screwdriver.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public's help in finding several suspects wanted in a series of apartment mailbox burglaries in Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys.

Investigators said there have been about 10 burglaries at community mailboxes since August. They said the burglaries typically happen in the morning hours.

"Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit these crimes until they are identified and apprehended," read a statement issued by police.

Police released a series of images from surveillance video on Wednesday showing the suspects going into mailboxes. Investigators said the suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys or a screwdriver.

Police said they often work in groups of two with one acting as a "look out" who helps carry out the stolen mail in bags.

Below is a list of locations of where these burglaries have occurred, according to police:

8/23/22, 1:07 a.m. in the 6700 block of Woodman Avenue

8/23/22, 4:17 a.m. in the 4700 block of Willis Avenue

8/27/22, 3:50 p.m. in the 15150 block of Dickens Street

8/30/22, 12:26 a.m. in the 6700 block of Woodman Avenue

9/18/22, 12:25 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

9/24/22, 2:17 a.m. in the 14200 block of Dickens Street

10/1/22, 2:47 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

10/4/22, 3:06 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

10/6/22, 3:51 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

10/8/22, 4:48 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

Anyone with information is urged to contact Van Nuys detectives at 818-832-0029. You can also submit an anonymous with L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers website.