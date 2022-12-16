LAPD officer charged for allegedly sharing explicit photos of his wife without her consent

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly sharing explicit photos of his wife, who is also an LAPD officer, without her consent.

Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The complaint alleges that between December 2021 and January 2022, Lamas distributed several private intimate images to others, including fellow officers, without consent.

Lamas' wife filed court papers seeking a restraining order against her husband, saying she found explicit photos of her on his phone on Jan. 30, according to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News.

She alleged that her husband had nude photos and other explicit videos of her and shared them with a man she didn't know on the messaging app Kik.

"I did not know the photos were taken of me and did not give my consent for any photos of me to be shared with anyone," the woman wrote in the court documents.

She said she later discovered that her husband had sent the photos to other men via text message and the WhatsApp messaging service.

Her court documents contend that the photos of her were surreptitiously taken during visits to a doctor's office after she had breast-augmentation surgery. She contends in the papers that after the photos were circulated, some male LAPD employees would stare at her and make comments such as "Brady is a lucky man."

"My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me," she wrote in the papers. "I would have preferred that he punched me in the face."

The explicit images were also included in the court documents.

Lamas is free on bond. The LAPD issued a statement saying it is aware of the charges.

"Lamas has been assigned home since January 31, 2022, pending an internal investigation, stemming from a criminal investigation being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department," LAPD's statement said.

LAPD says it is cooperating with the Sheriff's Department and the district attorney's office.

"The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be subjected to these cruel and invasive actions," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. "As a law enforcement officer who encounters victims each day, he should know the trauma that is caused when someone's privacy is violated."

City News Service contributed to this report.