According to officials, the fire started in a vacant building at the end of the pier, which used to be a Ruby's Diner.

Firefighters battling massive fire at former Ruby's Diner building on Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Oceanside are battling a massive fire that broke out on the city's wooden pier.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a large plume of smoke as fire-fighting boats shot water into structure.

The Oceanside Fire Department has asked all residents to avoid the area and to stay away from Pacific and The Strand as first responders work to extinguish the fire.

The pier was originally built in 1888 and has been destroyed twice before. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.