celebrity

Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News

LOS ANGELES -- Broadcasting legend Larry King is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to his family told ABC News on Saturday.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too. He's a champ," the source said.

The 87-year-old former television host is hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Details of his condition were not immediately disclosed.

King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for 25 years, and prior to that he hosted "The Larry King Show" on radio.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescaliforniacelebritycoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Chrissy Teigen announces she's "four weeks sober"
Meagan Good, Tamara Bass talk Black sisterhood in new film
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Made in Iowa: Hollywood actress showcases her state in new film
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 20,414 more COVID cases amid hospital crisis
Recall campaign against Gov. Newsom gains momentum
Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame basketball player, dies at 70
CA hits record 585 COVID deaths in 1 day
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
Kirk Cameron hosts another holiday gathering at Point Mugu
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Fresno woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
More people without underlying conditions dying from COVID
OC health care workers beg community for support amid COVID surge
Once a model, California now struggles to tame COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News