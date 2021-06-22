Las Vegas-Los Angeles high-speed rail line project delayed until 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10774419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Caitlyn Jenner says she'll take money from California's bullet train project and pick up on finishing former President Donald Trump's border wall.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KABC) -- Plans to build an $8-billion high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Los Angeles will be on pause until next year.Brightline, the private company behind the planned route, says the delay is due to funding.The company's CEO appeared before Congress last month to ask lawmakers to consider a public-private partnership."Traveling on trains capable of speeds of 200 miles per hour using the I-15 corridor but cutting the time, Brightline West's better option expects to serve 11 million annual riders," CEO Michael Reininger said.The private rail firm would like access to federal money, and Rep. Dina Titus, who sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is working to help Brightline get it."I don't believe we're going to be able to build high=speed rail without some private investment," Titus said. "If you can put together a public-private partnership, all the better. Brightline is ready to go and they could prove in a short time that high-speed rail really does work."Brightline West plans to construct a link from Las Vegas to Victorville first, and later to L.A.