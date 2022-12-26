Day-after-Christmas travelers met with more flight cancellations, delays at LAX

As of 6:26 a.m., the Los Angeles International Airport reported 61 cancellations and 77 delays.

Many travelers are continuing to deal with flight cancellations and delays Monday as dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather across the nation are still affecting airports.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many travelers are continuing to deal with flight cancellations and delays Monday as dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather across the nation are still affecting airports.

As of 6:26 a.m., the Los Angeles International Airport reported 61 cancellations and 77 delays.

Nationwide, more than 1,575 flights within, into or out of the US have been canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,875 flights had been delayed.

"Last year, I mean there was COVID and so many things happening and also weather delays this year, we were able to get through all of that last year so this year, I went into it with confidence thinking, 'Alright, it's just going to work out the way it needs to,'" said traveler Danica Bates.

The post-holiday travel chaos is affecting much of the country, with the site reporting the most cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International, followed by Denver International Airport, Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport.

On Sunday, Christmas saw 3,178 flights canceled and 6,870 flight delays.

A winter storm that swept across the United States was ill-timed for travelers who had started pushing Christmas week flying numbers back toward pre-pandemic levels.

On Christmas Eve, there were a total of 3,487 flights canceled, according to FlightAware. Friday was the worst day with 5,934 cancellations, while Thursday saw almost 2,700 cancellations.

This megablast of winter weather across the eastern two-thirds of the nation is forecast to slowly moderate this week.

CNN contributed to this report.