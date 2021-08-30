Man arrested for boarding parked plane at LAX after breaching airfield, airport police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10965502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The suspect that prompted Orange County's John Wayne Airport to be placed on lockdown Friday night, temporarily halting all air traffic in the area, has been arrested.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport for boarding a parked American Airlines plane after he breached the airfield by using a pipe to pry open a fence, according to airport police.Police said the man walked into the aircraft around 4:45 a.m. as a crew was cleaning it. When the crew saw him, they held him down until officers arrived to make an arrest.The suspect allegedly used a pipe to open the bottom of a perimeter fence and squeezed underneath it to trespass onto the airfield.The man, who police described as homeless, was arrested for trespassing and was taken in for a psychiatric evaluation.American Airlines said in a statement the plane has since been re-inspected by security teams.Airport officials say operations were not impacted by the incident.