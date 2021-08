Man arrested for boarding parked plane at LAX after breaching airfield, airport police say

EMBED >More News Videos The suspect that prompted Orange County's John Wayne Airport to be placed on lockdown Friday night, temporarily halting all air traffic in the area, has been arrested.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport for boarding a parked American Airlines plane after he breached the airfield by using a pipe to pry open a fence, according to airport police.Police said the man walked into the aircraft around 4:45 a.m. as a crew was cleaning it. When the crew saw him, they held him down until officers arrived to make an arrest.The suspect allegedly used a pipe to open the bottom of a perimeter fence and squeezed underneath it to trespass onto the airfield.The man, who police described as homeless, was arrested for trespassing and was taken in for a psychiatric evaluation.American Airlines said in a statement the plane has since been re-inspected by security teams.Airport officials say operations were not impacted by the incident.