Video shows unruly crowd take cash register, cause chaos inside Leimert Park McDonald's

LEIMERT PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An unruly crowd was recently caught on camera causing chaos inside a Leimert Park McDonald's and take off with the restaurant's cash register.

Video of the incident from Monday shows a crowd of teenagers trashing the restaurant as employees remain behind the counter, unable to stop what was happening. One worker scampered away and went behind the counter as the situation spiraled out of control.

Loud yelling and screaming is heard throughout the incident.

The footage continues to show one person running away with a cash register, followed by another person smashing it and causing it to bust open outside the restaurant. Multiple people are then seen taking money from the register.

The video is now part of a police investigation.

Los Angeles police say the incident happened at a McDonald's at 43rd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard. The agency added it's aware of videos circulating on social media.

"We are deeply concerned by this recent incident," Tony Lardas, the owner-operator of the restaurant, said in a statement to Eyewitness News. "The safety of employees and customers is my top priority, and we're focused on supporting our restaurant team as we continue to assist local law enforcement in their investigation."

