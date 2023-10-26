Lewiston, Maine shooting: At least 20 believed dead, police searching for person of interest

Police are searching for person of interest Robert Card as at least 16 people are believed dead from a Lewiston mass shooting in Maine.

LEWISTON, Maine -- At least 20 people are believed to be dead and dozens more are injured after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, multiple sources told ABC News.

The shooting on Wednesday evening may have unfolded in multiple locations, including a bowling alley and a local bar.

Riley Dumont said her 11-year-old daughter was bowling in a children's bowling league when she heard several shots.

Dumont's father, a retired police officer, then corralled their family into a corner.

"I was laying on top of my daughter. My mother was laying on top of me," Dumont told ABC News.

Dumont said she saw three or four apparent victims.

People are being asked to shelter in place at their homes, and schools in the area have canceled class on Thursday. Police released a photo of the suspected gunman, who is not yet in custody.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

Lewiston police said on Facebook they are looking for Robert Card, who they says is a person of interest in connection with the mass shooting.

Card is considered armed and dangerous, and police asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the person police are looking for has a history of military service and is a firearms instructor.

The sources said he also has a mental health history, including a two week stay this past summer at a mental health facility after he reported hearing voices and made threats to shoot up a National Guard facility in Saco, Maine. Authorities have traced his white Subaru to a location in Lisbon, Maine.

The FBI is sending in aviation units to help in the search for Card. New Hampshire police are putting up roadblocks to try to confine him if he's on the run.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline released a statement, saying, "Lewiston is currently under a shelter-in-place order, and it is critical to prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you. Please follow all recommended guidelines and stay home. We will continue to monitor this situation and State Police will provide updates. I am heartbroken for our city and our people. Lewiston is known for our strength and grit and we will need both in the days to come."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement, "I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement."

The White House said President Joe Biden spoke by phone individually to Maine Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden about the shooting and offered full federal support in the wake of the attack.

The U.S. Attorney General's Office released a statement, saying, "The Attorney General has been briefed and will continue to closely monitor the situation. Federal law enforcement agencies are assisting our state and local law enforcement partners in Lewiston, Maine."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire "officials have been in touch with our counterparts in Maine to offer and provide any medical and safety resources needed as they manage this horrific situation. Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Maine."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.