Mental Health Monday: Challenges for the LGBTQ+ community

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- June is Pride Month, and on this Mental Health Monday we focused on the LGBTQ+ community.

Those in the community are at much higher risk for poor mental health, or even attempting suicide. Much of that is due to social stigma and inequality.

The recent surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, as well as a spike in public aggression, can make the situation worse.

Michael Martinez, Supervising Psychologist with APLA Health, joined us to discuss these issues, among others.

For LGBTQIA+ support organizations and resources in Southern California, click here.