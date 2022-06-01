LGBTQ+ Pride

LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions

June is Pride Month and ABC7 is hosting a special half hour Wednesday dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth health.

Ellen Leyva and David Ono will be joined by four experts, who will answer viewer questions and raise awareness surrounding issues related to LGBTQ+ youth.

The panel includes:

  • Dr. Matthew Mimiaga, Director of the UCLA Center for LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Research & Health

  • Amy Weimer, MD, Medical Director of the UCLA Gender Health Program

  • Shelby Chesnut, Director of Policy and Programs at the Transgender Law Center

  • Erica Rodriguez, Youth Services Mental Health Clinician at the Los Angeles LGBT Center


    • You can watch the town hall on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

    For LGBTQIA+ support organizations and resources in Southern California, click here.

