LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions

June is Pride Month and ABC7 is hosting a special half hour Wednesday dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth health.
Ellen Leyva and David Ono will be joined by four experts, who will answer viewer questions and raise awareness surrounding issues related to LGBTQ+ youth.
The panel includes:Dr. Matthew Mimiaga, Director of the UCLA Center for LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Research & HealthAmy Weimer, MD, Medical Director of the UCLA Gender Health ProgramShelby Chesnut, Director of Policy and Programs at the Transgender Law CenterErica Rodriguez, Youth Services Mental Health Clinician at the Los Angeles LGBT Center
You can watch the town hall on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
For LGBTQIA+ support organizations and resources in Southern California, click here
