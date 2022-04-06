puppy

Litters of puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states

Officers used a shovel to pry open the garage door and followed the sound of the crying pups.
EMBED <>More Videos

Puppies rescued from burning home in Arizona

GLENDALE, Arizona -- First responders in two states discovered puppies inside burning homes and took quick action to get them to safety.

Arizona Puppies

Bodycam video showed police officers in Glendale, Arizona saving a litter of puppies who were trapped inside on Monday.

Police arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. and were told by neighbors that puppies were inside the garage.

Officers used a shovel to pry open the garage door and followed the sound of the crying pups.

They found a dog and her seven puppies cowering and crying just feet away from the flames.



Officers scooped them up and carried them out to safety.

The pups were suffering from smoke inhalation. They were given oxygen and taken to the vet for treatment.

Sadly, one of the pups did not make it.

The homeowners were not at home at the time.

The Glendale Fire Department says the fire was believed to have been started by a swamp cooler that malfunctioned.

California Puppies

Another litter of puppies was recovered from a burning home in Coalinga, California.

Fire crews were called out to a home Monday when one of the firefighters heard yelping.

They discovered six puppies.

EMBED More News Videos

A litter of puppies is recovering after being rescued Monday from a burning home in the Central Valley.



Paramedics quickly gave them oxygen and bandaged their singed paws.

When they were unable to contact the residents of the home, crews drove the puppies to a vet hospital more than 80 miles from Coalinga to make sure they would get the care they needed.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews drove the puppies all the way to a vet hospital in Atascadero to make sure they would get the care they needed.



Authorities say once the puppies are medically cleared, they will be reunited with their owners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaarizonadogsu.s. & worldfire rescuepuppy
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
PUPPY
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
Bidens welcome new puppy into the family
Guide Dogs of America needs volunteers to help raise puppies
Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox
TOP STORIES
SoCal homeowner roughs up suspected burglar from Chile
Supervisors step above LA sheriff with COVID vaccine firing change
3 arrested in series of violent LA follow-home robberies
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Man, child injured during shooting along 710 Freeway in Compton
Heat wave to hit SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas Wednesday
3rd man arrested, released after Sacramento mass shooting
Show More
LA County moves to ban on single-use plastics in food service
Former LA city attorney's office lawyer pleads guilty in DWP case
'Big Oil' CEOs to testify before Congress amid skyrocketing gas prices
11-month-old boy found after reported missing in South LA
FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next
More TOP STORIES News