2024 Puppy Palooza adoption event for National Puppy Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- March 23 is National Puppy Day, and we're celebrating a day early with our 8th annual Puppy Palooza!

Friday morning on Eyewitness News, we'll feature 20 adoptable pooches from spcaLA.

Thanks to Howard's Appliances and The Lab Athletic Club, the adoption fees are waived.

And ABC7 and Howard's will be giving away a Maytag Pet Pro Washer & Dryer. Howard's knows people love their pets, and the Pet Pro system removes five times more pet hair. For your chance to win, watch for details on Friday morning during Puppy Palooza! Details here.

Those wishing to adopt one of the featured pets should go to the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center, Friday, March 22 at 11am. The address is 7700 E. Spring Street in Long Beach.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) was the first organization to promote animal welfare in Southern California, incorporated in 1877. They are dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals through education, law enforcement, intervention and advocacy. Donate at spcaLA/donate.

ADOPTION DETAILS FROM spcaLA:

All spcaLA adoption requirements apply.

Adoptions include age appropriate vaccinations, spaying or neutering, a free veterinary examination, and microchip.

Additional fees may apply for medications, spay/neuter deposit.

Save time by submitting an adoption application in advance at spcaLA.com/adopt.

Submitting an application does not reserve or hold animal, or guarantee adoption.

Applications are approved and sometimes are denied.

Must be 18 or older to adopt.

Bring your valid government-issued photo identification.

Bring all human family members, too. If a dog is in the home, a dog-to-dog intro may be required.

If leasing/renting, please bring management contact information/lease; if townhome or condominium owner, please bring CCR/HOA documents for proof that pets are permitted.

Please bring adequate time and patience - adoptions can take 45 minutes to 1 hour.

If several parties present express interest in the same pet simultaneously, spcaLA will enter potential adopters into a "drawing" and begin the adoption process with the first name drawn.

Please note: spcaLA is unable to verify arrival time prior to adoption center opening.