109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime

Mary Ruggiero Leonardi's most recent birthday was quite unlike the 108 before it.

"I don't believe this is happening," she said. "It's like a dream."


A caravan of cars drove by to wish her a happy birthday in July at Seacrest Village assisted living facility.

For her to think of another time with such circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic, she'd have to think back a century.


She was 7 when the 1918 H1N1 pandemic, also known as the Spanish Flu, ravaged the world.

By this age, she had already lost her sister, brother, and father to conditions like meningitis. While she doesn't remember anyone in her family getting sick from H1N1, she does remember the economic starvation brought on by the Great Depression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man beaten, robbed of life savings outside Huntington Park bank
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion
Orange County twin YouTube stars charged over phony bank robbery
California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections
California to stop adding counties to coronavirus watch list
Autism community desperate for help amid stay-at-home orders
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Show More
People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says
More than 2K unaccompanied children expelled from US
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Compton deputy alleges savage beating by 'Executioner' member
Free antibody testing available to public in Baldwin Hills
More TOP STORIES News