Nation's First Cannabis Cafe Opens for Business

The first café that patrons can smoke cannabis has opened up in West Hollywood. Lowell Cafe is the only full dinner service restaurant cannabis cafe in the nation. Patrons can enjoy a lovely pre-roll with their vegan nachos, or rent a pipe and have a few bowls with their meal. Patrons have described it as kind of revolutionary to be able to consume cannabis and a great meal all in one place. Parking is difficult everywhere in LA, so don't drive, use a ride sharing app. Lowell Cafe is willing to cover your ride home if you need one.
