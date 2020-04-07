food drive

Few For All is donating to LA Food Bank for those in need

Most recently, Curtis was the chef de cuisine at Pilot Restaurant in downtown L.A.'s Hoxton Hotel until they were forced to close because of COVID-19.

"This whole COVID-19 just kind of swept the whole hospitality scene. It just disintegrated it," said Curtis.

It was then when he and Budayr started 'Few For All,' which stands for flour, eggs, water for all. Curtis and Budayr use their cooking knowledge and connections in the food industry to hand make fresh pasta for those in need.

For every amount of pasta they sell, they donate an equal amount to the Los Angeles Food Bank and to hospitality workers struggling during this time.

"Not only are we giving food to the food bank, we're also offering free pasta to anyone who has lost their job in the food and beverage industry," said Budayr.

"I love pasta, I have a deep passion for making pasta, and I feel like it's the best thing to share especially during this time," Curtis told ABC7.

The cost of ingredients and deliveries are all funded personally by the pair.

"It's a labor of love as is everything with food and beverage, and we're really happy to be pouring ourselves into it," Budayr said.

If you know someone in need of food, would like to purchase pasta or donate you can find them on Instagram: @fewforall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfoodmore in commoncoronavirusfood drivecommunitylocalishcovid 19
FOOD DRIVE
East LA native stocks pantry at local shelter for homeless families amid coronavirus outbreak
Snoop Dogg and city of Inglewood team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Alaska university accepting PB&J as parking ticket payment
'Mother Teresa of LB' helps food pantry serve 13K meals/year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Case against Mexican megachurch leader dismissed
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
Coronavirus updates: Live events
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
COVID-19: Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
Show More
'If I did it, you can do it:' 90-year-old woman beats coronavirus
Widow of Philadelphia officer issues heartbreaking COVID-19 warning
CA sets zero bail for many offenses to limit spread of COVID-19 in jails
Coronavirus stimulus checks: Financial planner explains what to expect
SoCal family attorney shares ways sensitive issues handled with courts closed
More TOP STORIES News