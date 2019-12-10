Arts & Culture

Sneaker Heads Go Wild For New Pop-Up Art Exhibit

By
Sneaker heads Steve Harris and Steve Brown have opened the Sneakertopia Pop-Up art exhibit curated by Justin Fredericks around their love for the sneaker culture. With exhibits from local artist highlighting iconic sneaker designs and the influence hip hop culture and movies have on sneakers. Featured artist include McFlyy, Man One who created the festival space with the adidas stage and artist Tommii Lim. The exhibits are highly interactive for visitors, with photos and videos highly encouraged. Make sure to stop by wearing your favorite kicks and bring your selfie sticks!

Follow Sneakertopia via Instagram: @gosneakertopia, Follow some of the featured artist on Instagram as well: @manoneart, @tommii and @mcflyy .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartarts & culturepop upsneakerslocalishculture
ARTS & CULTURE
Step back to 1969 with locations from Tarantino's film
Research scientist turned Insta-famous NYC photographer
New Slime Museum opens in NYC and it's an Instagrammer's dream
Woman Transforms Into La Catrina for Dia de los Muertos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
17-year-old East LA boy found shot to death after going missing
Fontana police talk man down from trying to commit suicide by cop
Kevin Hart places hand, footprints outside TCL Chinese Theatre
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Show More
Officer helps deaf woman at DMV in LA, pays for her ID
Sip on some holiday cheer at this Christmas pop-up bar in Echo Park
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street
More TOP STORIES News