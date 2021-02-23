nonprofit

Tweet sparks generosity that becomes Helping Hands

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It started with a tweet in 2017. Kaitlyn Parhm asked for canned goods to help feed the hungry. The response was immediate. With an overload of responses, she was inspired to create Helping Hands, a nonprofit to help those in need in the city of Inglewood.

"My focus during the pandemic has been keeping people off the streets, it's been providing them with the help they need," said Parhm.

Food, basic toiletries, clothing and helping the homeless is part of Helping Hands' mission. They also host community events.

"Every community needs someone that's willing to help when we can't help ourselves," said Leslie Frison, a Los Angeles resident.

Because her nonprofit relies heavily on donations, Parhm said the pandemic has been tough because people aren't able to donate as much. However, she recently started selling sweatshirts where she said 100 percent of the proceeds goes back to her nonprofit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodkabccommunitynonprofitlocalish
NONPROFIT
Non-profit sells designer clothes help kids in need
Non-profit feeds 400 people in Skid Row every weekend
St. Elmo Village in Mid-City was birthplace of BLM movement
$38.5M fund gives support for local art-based nonprofits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after SoCal car crash
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
COVID vaccine eligibility codes improperly used in LA
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Mugshot released of 31-year-old wife of 'El Chapo' following arrest
City-run vaccination sites reopen in LA after weather delays
Show More
New vaccine site opening Tuesday at Anaheim Convention Center
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man arrested for threatening to kill Asians
3 children airlifted after car crashes into SoCal daycare
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
More TOP STORIES News