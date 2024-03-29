Little Belize in Inglewood will transport your tastebuds to the Caribbean with their tasty dishes

You don't have to travel to the Caribbean to enjoy their tasty cuisine because at Little Belize they'll make you feel like you've stepped into their world.

You don't have to travel to the Caribbean to enjoy their tasty cuisine because at Little Belize they'll make you feel like you've stepped into their world.

You don't have to travel to the Caribbean to enjoy their tasty cuisine because at Little Belize they'll make you feel like you've stepped into their world.

You don't have to travel to the Caribbean to enjoy their tasty cuisine because at Little Belize they'll make you feel like you've stepped into their world.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for big flavors, a fun atmosphere and friendly staff, just take a trip to Little Belize in Inglewood.

"I am so glad that we are recognized," said co-owner Verona Burks. "As Belizeans, we are extremely proud of our culture and one of the great things about Belize and Belizean people is that we are friendly, we are downright friendly."

The smell of their food alone welcomes customers. They have a variety of tasty dishes giving customers plenty of options. They have the entire red snapper, which is fried and then stewed in a rich coconut milk with onion and tomato sauce. They serve corn tamales with chicken. They also have Panades and Garnaches, which are corn-fried tortillas topped with refried beans.

Also, Little Belize serves a traditional Sunday meal of stew chicken that includes rice, beans, potato salad and plantain.

A fan favorite of the customers is the oxtail, and you'll understand once you take a bite! It cooks for four hours and is fall-off-the-bone tender.

Try not to leave without checking out their desserts; they are baked in-house.

"A lot of people come in here and say, 'I'm going to Belize. I looked up Belize, I found you guys. I want to come here cause I want to learn something about the food. I want to learn something about Belize before I go into Belize,'" explained co-owner Laverne Smith.

The owners say serving at the restaurant is rewarding. These Belize-born women shared a hunger to share their culture and cuisine once they immigrated to Southern California -- and to be s community base.

"We are proud of ourselves. It might not be the big community center and restaurant that we wanted. But what it does is that we can embrace and support all the Belizeans coming in," Burks said. "They have a place to go...Our main goal in having this restaurant is so that we can bring the cause of Belize and Belizeans to America."

Through this restaurant, Little Belize, and their nonprofit, the Consortium for Belize and Development, they're doing just that.

The owners are thankful to all the customers who've stopped by and tried their culture. They are grateful to the city of Inglewood for supporting Little Belize these last 14 years.

"We're happy to know that we have people that are seeing what we're doing and acknowledging what we're doing," Smith said. "We make them happy, we make them welcome. And everybody just comes and has a good time."

Not only do they offer tasty food, but they offer entertainment. You can enjoy karaoke every Friday night and live music for Sunday brunch too.

Little Belize is located at 217 E Nutwood St. and is open seven days a week.

Thank you Erica for the submission!