Watch penguins stroll through Chicago's aquarium

CHICAGO -- With Chicago's Shedd Aquarium closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's more room for penguins to go for a stroll!

These penguin pals went on a field trip to explore new areas of their aquarium home. They were able to visit some of their aquatic animal friends, just like the public would.

"We're so happy we're able to do that and just spread joy and have something to see on Facebook or social media,' said Lana Gonzalez, a manager at the aquarium.

Gonzalez said it's been interesting to see which exhibits attract the penguins' attention most.

Check out their adventure from habitat to habitat, meeting animals they'd never get to in the wild, on the Shedd Aquarium's Twitter page.
