Long Beach closes beaches after 2 to 4 million gallons of sewage spill into Dominguez Channel

EMBED <>More Videos

Sewage spill prompts closure of several Southern California beaches

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach officials announced the closure of all beaches within the city on Friday morning, the day after a report that at least 2 million gallons of untreated sewage were discharged into the Dominguez Channel.

As many as 4 million gallons of sewage may have entered the channel, the city said in a news release, adding that the report was received on Friday afternoon from the California Office of Emergency Services.

The Dominguez Channel terminates into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles.

"The sewage spill occurred in the city of Carson and was caused due to failure of a 48-inch sewer main line," the Long Beach statement said.

A Long Beach Health Department inspection team was monitoring water quality along the city's affected beach sites, according to officials. Long Beach has approximately seven miles of public beach.

On Thursday, the sewage spill prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to close several beaches within its jurisdiction:

  • Cabrillo Beach

  • Point Fermin Beach

  • White Point Park Beach

  • Royal Palm State Beach

  • Rancho Palos Verdes Beach

    • Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at (800) 525-5662 or publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    long beachlos angeles countybeacheshazmatport of los angelessewage spill
    Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
    Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
    Rose Parade: What you need to know before heading to Pasadena
    3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Redlands and Loma Linda, USGS says
    Woodland Hills saw 7 inches of rain from latest storm
    New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
    Cities around the world begin to ring in 2022
    Show More
    LA County data: Unvaccinated 14 times more likely to die from COVID
    Nearly 600 homes destroyed, about 30,000 evacuated in CO wildfire
    NYE: Size and type of party determine COVID safety, experts say
    Studio City home ransacked after suspects assault man, zip tie others
    Water content of California snowpack 160% above normal levels
    More TOP STORIES News