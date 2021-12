Long Beach closes beaches after 2 to 4 million gallons of sewage spill into Dominguez Channel

⚠️BEACH CLOSURE⚠️According to a report received in the afternoon of December 30 from @Cal_OES approximately two to four million gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel. pic.twitter.com/PKZdWvVVvN — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) December 31, 2021

Cabrillo Beach

Point Fermin Beach

White Point Park Beach

Royal Palm State Beach

Rancho Palos Verdes Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach officials announced the closure of all beaches within the city on Friday morning, the day after a report that at least 2 million gallons of untreated sewage were discharged into the Dominguez Channel.As many as 4 million gallons of sewage may have entered the channel, the city said in a news release, adding that the report was received on Friday afternoon from the California Office of Emergency Services.The Dominguez Channel terminates into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles."The sewage spill occurred in the city of Carson and was caused due to failure of a 48-inch sewer main line," the Long Beach statement said.A Long Beach Health Department inspection team was monitoring water quality along the city's affected beach sites, according to officials. Long Beach has approximately seven miles of public beach.On Thursday, the sewage spill prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to close several beaches within its jurisdiction:Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at (800) 525-5662 or publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach