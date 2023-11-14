Police investigating fatal crash outside 7-Eleven in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one person near a 7-Eleven in Long Beach Monday evening.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one person near a 7-Eleven in Long Beach Monday evening.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a vehicle that appeared to be split in half and another vehicle with some damage. A bus bench was seen ripped from the sidewalk and resting in the parking lot near the 7-Eleven.

No further details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Details will be added here as they become available.