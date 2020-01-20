Long Beach 12-year-old girl returns home after missing person report

By ABC7.com staff

Mia Gianna Goforth, 12, has been missing from her Long Beach home since Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Long Beach PD)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old Long Beach girl who was listed as missing last week returned safely to her own home, Long Beach police said.

Long Beach police on Jan. 16 had put out an alert asking for the public's help finding Mia Gianna Goforth, more than 24 hours after she was last seen at her home on Fidler Avenue.

Her family was concerned because they didn't hear from her after she had left school the previous day.

Police say the girl returned home safe at about 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 17.

