officer-involved shooting

Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

Arriving officers spotted a man on a roof with what they believed was a firearm in his hand, she said.
Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A suspect was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers.

The officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding a dispute involving a person with a gun, according to Officer Paige White of the Long Beach Police Department.

"Officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation, when an officer involved shooting occurred,'' White said. "The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the suspect was deceased.''

The man's name and age were not released.

No officers were injured in the incident, she said. Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating the shooting, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

