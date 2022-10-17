Long Beach stabbings at multiple crime scenes leave at least 1 dead, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Stabbing attacks at multiple locations in Long Beach on Monday morning left at least 1 person dead, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department confirmed the fatality but did not immediately release any other details of the crimes, including the total number of victims.

Video from AIR7 HD showed police officers responding to a bike path on the beach, and separately to the area of Olive Avenue and Seventh Street.

Whether a suspect was in custody in connection with the attacks was unclear.

Police officials are expected to provide more information about the stabbings at a morning press conference.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.