ABC7 Eyewitness News wins five local Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The ABC7 Eyewitness News team had quite the night at the 74th annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards.

ABC7 won five Emmys, trailing only PBS station KCET for most of the night.

ABC7 anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle won an Emmy for her piece "Finding Family: The Long Road Home," which explored the life of children in foster care in L.A. County.

'Finding Family: The Long Road Home' explores life of children in foster care in LA County

News Director Pam Chen and Assistant News Director Dan Rasmussen were on hand to accept three more Emmys for anchor and reporter David Ono.

There was a tie in one of the categories, so there were two winners and they both went to Ono. He tied himself and won two Emmys in the process.

Entertainment guru George Pennacchio and editor Cheryl Diano also won an Emmy for their coverage of Betty White's death.

Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99