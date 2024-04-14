LA authorities increasing patrol checks around religious sites during Israel-Iran conflict

Jewish Federation Los Angeles President and CEO Rabbi Noah Farkas described the attack by Iran as "alarming and frightening.''

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Following Iran's military strikes on Israel, local authorities assured the public that there were no immediate threats identified in the Los Angeles area but that they were intently monitoring the situation.

At 4:38 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department posted on X, "The LAPD is closely monitoring the developments between Iran and Israel. While there are no credible threats to Los Angeles at this time, we are committed to ensuring safeguards to houses of worship and sensitive areas throughout all communities in Los Angeles.''

"Collaboration with our law enforcement partners, religious institutions and community leaders remains paramount in ensuring the safety of Los Angeles,'' the post stated.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said his department was also "closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Iran and working with our federal and regional partners to ensure the safety of our communities in L.A. County.''

Luna said there were currently no specific or credible threats to the county.

"As a precaution, we are increasing patrol checks around sensitive and religious sites and engaging with our community leaders to reassure them that the LASD is taking a proactive stance.''

Farkas issued a statement saying, "The launch of hundreds of drones and missiles further underlines the fact that the people of Israel are under constant threat.'' He said the Federation and Los Angeles Jewish community "stand in unequivocal solidarity with our homeland. We are working with our partners on the ground in Israel to ensure the people of Israel have our full support and the necessary resources.

"Our Community Security Initiative is closely monitoring the situation and working with our law enforcement partners to identify and protect our local community from any local threats. So far, no threats have been identified,'' Farkas said.

