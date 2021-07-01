Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County's daily new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate has doubled since June 15

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported the daily number of new cases and the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus has doubled from two weeks ago.

The county reported 422 new cases on Wednesday, the highest number in weeks and more than double the number the county reported on June 15, the day most COVID-19 health restrictions were lifted locally and statewide.

The current test positivity was at 1.2%, up from 0.5% back on June 15. On June 12, the rate was 0.4%. It was 0.8% last Friday.

"While the increase in community transmission is concerning, Public Health notes the increases are still far below the surge levels over the winter of over 15,000 new cases and the test positivity rate of 20%," the county Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Health officials have noted in recent weeks that the number of people getting tested has dropped dramatically from the winter surge, and the people who are getting tested are likely doing so because they are experiencing symptoms or were exposed to the virus - contributing to a higher positivity rate.

L.A. County public health officials earlier this week strongly recommended everyone wear masks in indoor public setting, even if vaccinated, amid concern over the Delta variant. The variant has been found in all 50 states.

"It seems to be sensible where you don't know everyone's vaccination status, go ahead and put that face covering on when you're inside," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

Meanwhile, it was the last day for the vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles. For months, the mass vaccination site gave shots to thousands of people each day. On Wednesday, it was nearly empty as demand has dropped.

A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation says that most adults who want to get the vaccine have already done so and 14% say they won't get the vaccine at all.

The World Health Organization is recommending everyone, including people who are vaccinated, to wear masks.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday and said local officials can make different recommendations in areas where there is a greater risk.

"We are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level, and those masking policies are really intended to protect the unvaccinated." Walensky said. "The vaccinated we believe still are safe."

City News Service contributed to this report.

