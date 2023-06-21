San Gabriel Valley PFLAG Chapter celebrates 10 years of API community

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- PFLAG is the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Their San Gabriel Valley Chapter, specific to the Asian Pacific Islander community, has provided 10 years of LGBTQ+ allyship.

"We often hear that when an Asian child comes out the closet, the Asian parents go into the closet because they don't know where they could talk about these things," stated chapter president Stacia Kato-Takayesu.

The chapter's vision is to promote inter-generational and inter-ethnic dialogue among Asian, Asian-American, Pacific-Islander, Southeast Asian, and South Asian parents, families, and their LGBTQ+ children, family members, and friends.

"Typically, we sit in a circle, and we all vocalize our particular struggle, so it feels a little safer to do so when you see people who look like you."

Kato-Takayesu's daughter is a transgender female. When her daughter came out, Kato-Takayesu reached out to this chapter.

"I went through a whole learning journey. I always say that I'm the blessed one because she opened my eyes up to a whole new world - a whole new community of love and acceptance that I never knew possible."