ABC7 has your chance to win Harlem Globetrotters tickets!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and at the Toyota Center in Ontario.

Five (5) lucky winners will receive a family pack of four tickets to the Toyota Center, Monday, February 19, 2024, to see the Harlem Globetrotters! And Five (5) other lucky winners will receive a family pack of four tickets to Crypto.com Arena Sunday, Febuary 25, 2024, to see the Harlem Globetrotters!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan FUN! See the Globetrotter stars LIVE as they DRIBBLE, SPIN, SLAM, and DUNK their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals!

Your favorite Globetrotters are back and bringing out their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism and non-stop LOL good time.

Sweepstakes only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age.

For more information on the Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour, other SoCal locations and dates, and exclusive access to your favorite players, check out their Premium Fan Experiences here.