Man struck by flying glass after fireworks hit downtown LA high-rise

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man struck by flying glass after fireworks hit DTLA high-rise

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is speaking out after he says he was injured by flying glass caused by illegal fireworks hitting a downtown Los Angeles high-rise.

Juan Cortez was visiting his son for the Fourth of July in his downtown L.A. apartment located on the 22nd floor. An illegal firework launched from the ground hit the building and exploded on the 40th floor, shattering glass.

Glass rained down over Cortez.

"And then all of a sudden I just felt a sharp pain in my arm, and I looked down, and I see the blood gushing out," he recalls.

Cortez said a piece of glass pierced one of the ligaments in his arm and part of his chest. His family immediately took him to urgent care.

MORE: Fireworks shatter windows of DTLA high-rise
EMBED More News Videos

The windows of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise were shattered when someone set off fireworks too close to the building.



He said while he did enjoy watching the fireworks, he would like to see more regulation of private fireworks in the future.

"I mean these weren't just fireworks. These were, I'm talking big, heavy stuff," he said.

He said he's feeling better since the incident and expects to make a full recovery.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found amid search for missing couple
Amber Alert: Abduction suspect arrested, child found safe
Man bitten by bear during July 4th celebration on Mount Wilson
Tourism board releases new Los Angeles logo
Caught on camera: Illegal fireworks explode at Rialto home
Suspect linked to South LA explosion released on bond
LAPD officer who shared Floyd meme cleared of wrongdoing
Show More
Disneyland Resort announces ticket offer for California residents
These new SUVS feature comfort, style, great gas mileage
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
Man arrested after weapons found in Chicago hotel room
Nonprofit turns LA motels into housing for homeless vets
More TOP STORIES News