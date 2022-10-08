Video shows violent robbery at Encino gas station; police seeking additional victims

Police are looking for additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles.

Police are looking for additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Police are looking for additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles.

Clayton Randolph, 34, and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson -- both of Wilmington -- were arrested on Sept. 15 "for a series of robberies,'' and police recovered two handguns, jewelry and "items connecting them to the robberies'' during the arrests, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Randolph was booked on six counts of robbery and placed into jail on $2.28 million bail, according to the LAPD. Davidson was booked on one count of robbery and was later released on $50,000 bail.

Police said they believed Randolph may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Investigators have released surveillance video of a robbery involving Randolph that occurred on Sept. 4 at a gas station in the 5500 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino, near the 101 Freeway, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information on further robberies or who may have been a victim was asked to call LAPD Detective Dara Brown at 213-486-6840. Calls during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online on the L.A. CrimeStoppers website.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.