Here's what we know about President Joe Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12065886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, his office said.

An update from me: pic.twitter.com/L2oCR0uUTu — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Joe Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, said he has very mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19."President Biden is currently experiencing mild symptoms, mostly a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough which started yesterday evening," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to reporters Thursday.The White House confirmed he's taking the antiviral Paxlovid, but had to stop taking two medications he normally takes during this treatment."There are two medicines, he is on Eliquis and Crestor, cholesterol-lowering medicine and a blood thinner for atrial fibrillation," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. "Both of which need to be stopped when you take Paxlovid. It's a very standard, common thing that we do when we give people Paxlovid."Jha said the fact Biden is fully vaccinated and double boosted will make all the difference in his recovery."If you are over the age of 50 and you have not gotten a vaccine shot in the year 2022, you need to go get one. You need to go get one now," he said.Jha said it will dramatically reduce one's risk of serious illness.On Thursday, the President tweeted out a video to let people know he's doing well.White House officials said anyone who's been near the president is being notified, that includes members of Congress and members of the press.While the president has many duties to fulfill, physicians discourage those infected from working from home, saying the best advice for those who get COVID is to rest as much as possible."Especially with this virus, because it is entirely unpredictable and even though he's having mild symptoms on the first few days, it doesn't mean that it can't progress and his symptoms can become worse," Dr. Thomas Yadegar said. "Rest is vital for your immune system."Doctors said the president's infection illustrates how highly contagious these new variants are. The highly contagious, immune-evasive BA-5 variant, is now the most dominant.Virus-positive hospital admissions continue to rise in L.A. County, with 1,329 patients being treated.Los Angeles County has spent a week in the highest risk category, with universal indoor masking set to start July 29."Indoor masking is one of the simplest, and turns out to be very effective tools that we have to counter the rapid spread of the virus," said L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.