Effort to recall LA Mayor Eric Garcetti ends after organizers fall short in required signatures

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- An effort to recall Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will no longer move forward after the group who filed for the petition announced Thursday it was not able to gather enough signatures to be considered for certification.
The Committee to Recall Mayor Eric Garcetti was launched last summer, with organizers claiming that the mayor fell "short on his promises to end homelessness."
However, the committee reported approximately 50,000 pledged signatures, falling short of the required 316,000 signatures needed to submit the petition to the L.A. City Clerk's office.
"The effort to recall the Mayor of Los Angeles did not produce a recall. However, it did expose the scope of the problem and showed we have a grand scale emergency on many levels," organizers said in a written statement.
Garcetti responded to the committee's effort, which he called "political posturing," but welcomed them to join in on "the actual hard work and the fight of the thing that they were talking about, that join us and actually be a part of solving the challenges that we face in Los Angeles."
The 2019 Greater Los Angeles Homeless County found that nearly 59,000 people were experiencing homelessness countywide, an increase of 12% from 2018. Los Angeles saw a 16% increase in its numbers, which resulted in about 36,000 homeless people.
