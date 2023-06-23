WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hotel workers rally near LAX, may go on strike for July 4th holiday weekend

KABC logo
Friday, June 23, 2023 12:57AM
Hotel workers rally near LAX, may go on strike for July 4th weekend
EMBED <>More Videos

Hotel workers rallied near LAX on Thursday as a potential strike could impact dozens of hotels as early as the July 4th holiday weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hotel workers part of the Unite Here Local 11 union rallied near LAX on Thursday as a June 30 contract expiration date looms.

The rally occurred on Century Boulevard.

The union overwhelmingly authorized a strike earlier this month, and could begin the work stoppage at dozens of hotels as early as the July 4th weekend.

The workers are concerned about the rising cost of housing, many commuting hours to get to work because they can't afford to live in the area.

he union is seeking to create a hospitality workforce housing fund, in addition to better wages, healthcare benefits, pension and safer workloads.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW