Hotel workers rallied near LAX on Thursday as a potential strike could impact dozens of hotels as early as the July 4th holiday weekend.

Hotel workers rally near LAX, may go on strike for July 4th holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hotel workers part of the Unite Here Local 11 union rallied near LAX on Thursday as a June 30 contract expiration date looms.

The rally occurred on Century Boulevard.

The union overwhelmingly authorized a strike earlier this month, and could begin the work stoppage at dozens of hotels as early as the July 4th weekend.

The workers are concerned about the rising cost of housing, many commuting hours to get to work because they can't afford to live in the area.

he union is seeking to create a hospitality workforce housing fund, in addition to better wages, healthcare benefits, pension and safer workloads.