Armored Brinks truck victim of armed robbery in broad daylight, LAPD confirms

Saturday, June 10, 2023 10:46PM
HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armored Brinks truck was the victim of an armed robbery on Saturday, the LAPD has confirmed.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Video from the crime scene showed a Brinks truck parked in front of a 7-Eleven.

An unknown amount of cash was taken by the robbers, who have been described as two men between the ages of 25 and 30.

The suspects are believed to have used a rifle and fled in a white SUV.

