Firefighters battle intense flames at building in Westlake district

Authorities described the building as "an occupied center-hall apartment building" that was fully evacuated.

Friday, January 27, 2023 2:05AM
AIR7 HD captured dozens of firefighters forming a line to battle the inferno head-on as its intensity grew.

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive and intense fire that broke out at an apartment building Thursday in the Westlake District.

The fire engulfed the building located on 2800 W 7th Street, prompting a large response from firefighters. At around 5:48 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported "heavy fire involvement in both the 2nd floor and attic."

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

