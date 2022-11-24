Support grows for LAPD officer and wife battling stage 4 cancer

As Laura and Michael Tomelloso focus on fighting for their lives, their Los Angeles Police Department family, along with many others, are stepping in to help with the financial battle.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As a father, an LAPD officer, and the youngest of six siblings, Michael Tomelloso has always been known for his resilience.

It was tested in February when his wife Laura was diagnosed with colon cancer.

"We knew that between all of us, we would support Michael and fill the shoes as best as possible for Laura," said Silvia Mitchell, Michael's sister.

Silvia helped fill those shoes, all of them.

Four months after Laura's diagnosis, Michael got one of his own. He also has stage four cancer, but in his throat.

Whatever they had planned for the summer disappeared and of it emerged choices.

"You have to decide who goes first, and you know, at the time Laura hadn't started her chemo," said Mitchell. "It's just a situation no one should be faced with."

Laura ended up going first, with Michael at home to take care of their two young boys. One of their sons, Matthew, has special needs.

Two surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy later, Laura is back home, as is Michael, who just finished chemotherapy and radiation.

It has all left both of them weaker than they want to be yet stronger than they could imagine.

"It's really brought out the best in everybody around them, and [ people ] just can't do enough. They call, they text, they say, 'What do you need?' said Mitchell.

The family has a Blue Ribbon fund to help with expenses, and has felt the generosity in ways money can't buy.

" [ Michael ] had a good friend named Jason, and he was there every morning at 7 a.m. and he drove him every day through his whole treatment," said Mitchell.