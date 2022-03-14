Education

LAUSD not ready to ditch mask mandate as California lifts requirement in schools

By
EMBED <>More Videos

California school mask mandate lifted, but not for LAUSD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Starting Monday, many school districts throughout California will be ditching their mask mandates for students and teachers, but not the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Now that the rate of hospitalizations and virus transmission has dropped significantly, the state of California has decided to lift its indoor mask mandate for schools, but districts can make their own decisions.

Parents of students in the L.A. Unified School District are wondering when their kids will be allowed to take the facial coverings off.

"I think it's time. If it's time for us adults to take them off I think it's time for the children to take them off," said parent Elisa Smith.

"Online learning was a nightmare, and we're very glad to be back," said parent David Webber. "But we can't wait until everybody's unmasked, if they're OK with that."

On Friday night, LAUSD officials issued a statement saying they are still working with labor partners, including the teachers' union to transition from requiring indoor masking to strongly recommending it.

That means when kids go back to classrooms in Los Angeles on Monday, they will have to keep their masks on. Some parents say they aren't ready for a change in the rules.

"I think it should be anyone's choice. I'm not against it or for it," said parent Liz Ash.

"I want them to keep it on. I do. Personally. Why? Because it's still out there, the virus, just to be safe," said parent Claudia Angulo.

The school district said a follow-up session to discuss the matter is scheduled for March 16.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyhealthlausdface maskschoolscoronaviruslos angelescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Over LA 100 firefighters battling 'major emergency' fire at Hansen Dam
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Pfizer's CEO says 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
SoCal woman discusses agonizing wait to know about family in Ukraine
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
American Idol Recap: Happy tears and top 10 performances
Firefighters battle large pallet yard fire in South Los Angeles
Latina History Day in LA shines light on Latinas making an impact
$50,000 reward offered in death of 13-year-old killed by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News