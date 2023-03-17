Julie Weiss, also known as the "Marathon Goddess," will be running her 116th marathon on Sunday when she joins other runners for the Los Angeles Marathon.

'Marathon Goddess' set to run 116th marathon in LA on Sunday, and it's all for charity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Julie Weiss, also known as the "Marathon Goddess," will be running her 116th marathon on Sunday when she joins other runners for the Los Angeles Marathon.

And if you think running 116 marathons is impressive, listen to this: Weiss ran 52 marathons in 52 weeks 10 years ago.

Weiss' running is fueled by her motivation to raise money for charity, specifically, for cancer research.

She first began her mission 10 years ago after she lost her father to pancreatic cancer 35 days after his diagnosis.

"I wanted to do something big, and dramatic, to raise funds for this disease because, you know, it's just an awful disease," said Weiss. "So, I set out to achieve 52 marathons in 52 weeks."

That year she ran 1,362.4 miles, all while having a full-time job!

Now, for her 116th marathon, Weiss has achieved her quest to raise $1 million for pancreatic cancer research.

The funds Weiss raises go to the Hirshberg Foundation, a nonprofit with a pancreatic cancer research lab at UCLA, as well as other labs around the world.

Weiss says people can get involved on their website.

"There are races you can sign up for. You can volunteer. You can join the Hirshberg training team and come train with us for the Los Angeles Marathon," said Weiss.

Even though she has achieved her fundraising goal, Weiss said she will not stop raising money for pancreatic cancer research.

As for her advice for runners preparing to take on the Los Angeles Marathon this weekend, Weiss says the key is to focus on your breathing.

"Make it fun. Go easy on yourself," said Weiss. "And, just try to hold back on your energy. Keep it steady, and listen to your breathing. And enjoy the journey."