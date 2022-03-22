Forum on homelessness featuring LA mayoral candidates shut down after outburst from protesters

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A forum on homelessness featuring several Los Angeles mayoral candidates abruptly ended on Monday after a number of protesters began yelling at the panel.Several members of People's City Council, which advocates for those experiencing homelessness, said they were upset the forum did not feature any unhoused participants. The incident was captured on video and was later posted on social media."You don't even listen to unhoused people!" said one protester. "Where are the unhoused people?"As the protester's foul language and volume increased, the forum was called off and the candidates were forced to leave the stage.The forum, led by local faith leaders, was held at Temple Beth Hillel in Valley Village and focused on the homeless crisis in Southern California, affordable housing, and food insecurity across L.A.Among the candidates who participated were Councilmember Joe Buscaino, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Councilmember Kevin de León, and City Attorney Mike Feuer.