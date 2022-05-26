LA mayor's race: Police union's new ads blast Karen Bass for missing votes in Congress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11870903" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing L.A. officers, endorsed developer and Bass' main opponent Rick Caruso and has spent over $4 million.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Primary election day in California is just two weeks away as of Tuesday, and in the race for Los Angeles mayor, big money is being spent to try and get your vote.Some of that money is coming from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing L.A. police officers, and it's specifically targeting Congresswoman Karen Bass, a mayoral candidate.The union has endorsed developer Rick Caruso, who's also running for mayor, and they have since taken to airwaves with two TV ads, including a new ad along with a website that blasts Bass for missing votes in Congress."If you're going to be absent and not show up to vote, then how are you going to fix things that are going on in Los Angeles?" asked Jerretta Sandoz, the vice president of the LAPPL. "We want someone who's tough on crime, because crime is out of control. Gun violence, totally out of control. Murders are up. Our city is dirty. Homelessness everywhere. We need someone who can get the job done, and we do not believe it's Karen Bass."So far the LAPPL has spent nearly $3.5 million on its anti-Karen Bass campaign, which includes two TV ads and mail marketing.The campaign is funded by the league's nearly 10,000 member organization dues."That's our money that we're using," said Sandoz. "Rick Caruso has not funneled a dime to union."Caruso is a past president of the police commission and is popular among the Los Angeles Police Department. He's called for 1,500 more officers amid his campaign."The one thing that good police officers do not want is a bad cop, so Rick Caruso will hold officers accountable, and his track record shows he can reduce crime, and that's what we need right now," said Sandoz.In a statement, Bass' campaign fired back, saying, "The Police Protective League has spent $4 million lying about Congresswoman Bass' record when they should be investing in improving police-community relations and recruiting new officers. It's a waste of money, and it's not good for Los Angeles. Congresswoman Bass has cast more than 18,000 votes in Congress, while Rick Caruso neglected his duty to keep people safe by abandoning 40 % of his Police Commission meetings."