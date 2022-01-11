Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Rams vs Cardinals at SoFi Stadium!

Winners will receive a pair of tickets to SoFi Stadium to see the LA Rams play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, January 17, 2022.
To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch Eyewitness News on ABC7 between 5pm PT and 6pm PT on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 thru Friday, January 14, 2022.
Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from 5pm PT to 6:30pm PT you may enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below.
Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.
https://www.therams.com/tickets/