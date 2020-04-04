Sports

Rams exec reads 'mean tweets' about team's new logo after fundraiser pledge

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fan reaction to the new logo of the Los Angeles Rams has been somewhat mixed.

The team is taking the backlash in stride. Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff pledged to read the top mean tweets about the new logo if $2 million was raised during the team's virtual telethon held with ABC7 on March 24.

Well, fans came through and Demoff was true to his word. See the video above to hear Demoff read some of the best mean tweets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles ramstwitter
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Show More
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News