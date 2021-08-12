los angeles rams

Los Angeles Rams: Everything you need to know about attending a game at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The L.A. Rams and Chargers are kicking off the NFL preseason at SoFi stadium, where excited fans will gather in person to root for their favorite team. Here's everything you need to know about the 70,000 state-of-the-art seat stadium.

SoFi stadium is ready for primetime. Well, it's been ready for over a year, but finally on Saturday night, NFL football will be played inside the 70,000 seat state-of-the-art shrine home to the Rams and Chargers.

Even though we're in a pandemic, since the stadium is open air, it can operate at full capacity. As of now, proof of vaccination won't be required to enter, but you will have to wear a mask almost everywhere.

"That includes in line while accessing the stadium grounds, restrooms, elevators, all indoor clubs, except while seated and actively eating or drinking. Indoor settings also include covered stadium concourses, queuing and ordering areas for concessions and merchandise," said Russ Simons, with SoFi Stadium.

Something that will blow you away when you enter SoFi stadium is the video board. It stretches 120 yards, weighs 2.2 million pounds, contains 70,000 square feet of digital LED and houses 268 speakers.

Like every Los Angeles event venue, there's tons of ways to get to SoFi besides taking your own car. Fans are encouraged to ride Metro to the stadium, which will operate shuttle buses every 5 to 8 minutes from the Green Line Hawthorne/Lennox station. Rideshare services will be picking up and dropping off at the nearby Forum.

Here are some important tips to keep in mind:

"Guests should download their mobile ticket before they arrive. Check their mobile ticket for a recommended stadium entry. The mobile ticket actually puts them in the closest proximity, where it is the best place to enter and access their seats. This the largest stadium in the NFL. It is the most complex stadium ever built. And so the work people do in preparing to attend the event in advance will have a material effect on the quality of their experience," said Simons.

SoFi says they're working closely with the city of Inglewood's integrated traffic management system. Saturday will be the most fans the stadium has seen, so they'll learn and make adjustments if and where traffic builds. And don't forget, the entire stadium is cashless.

Also, if you plan to bring a bag, make sure its clear, because those are the only ones that will be allowed.

The Rams and Chargers are scheduled to kick off their preseasons with a matchup against each other Saturday at 7 p.m. Watch the game on ABC7, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

MORE | Here's the Rams' 2021 schedule

