LA flag football star selected to participate in pregame coin toss ceremony at Super Bowl LVI

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11555347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NFL and the Rams are honoring a deaf football team in Riverside that captured national attention with their inspiring motivation for the game.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles teen has won a chance to participate in Sunday's Super Bowl LVI pregame festivities.Freshman Nadirah Mayrena plays for the girls' flag football team at Rise Kohyang High School in Koreatown."I was at a loss of words, like, that's crazy," Mayrena said.She was selected to be on the field for the coin toss ceremony to help commemorate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX.Title IX is a civil rights law that passed in 1972 as part of the Education Amendments in the United States. It prevents gender discrimination based on sex in school activities and education programs that receive federal financial help.Mayrena says being part of the coin toss ceremony is an honor she wishes she could share with all her teammates."I wish I could've brought all my teammates with me because I love them, but it's still a great opportunity that will last a life time," said Mayrena.Mayrena will stand with three other female flag football players on the field for the coin toss as well as the national anthem.