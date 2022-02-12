Society

LA flag football star selected to participate in pregame coin toss ceremony at Super Bowl LVI

EMBED <>More Videos

LA teen to participate in pregame coin toss ceremony at Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles teen has won a chance to participate in Sunday's Super Bowl LVI pregame festivities.

Freshman Nadirah Mayrena plays for the girls' flag football team at Rise Kohyang High School in Koreatown.

"I was at a loss of words, like, that's crazy," Mayrena said.

She was selected to be on the field for the coin toss ceremony to help commemorate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX.

Title IX is a civil rights law that passed in 1972 as part of the Education Amendments in the United States. It prevents gender discrimination based on sex in school activities and education programs that receive federal financial help.

RELATED | Deaf football players from Riverside school to be on-field guests at Super Bowl
EMBED More News Videos

The NFL and the Rams are honoring a deaf football team in Riverside that captured national attention with their inspiring motivation for the game.



Mayrena says being part of the coin toss ceremony is an honor she wishes she could share with all her teammates.

"I wish I could've brought all my teammates with me because I love them, but it's still a great opportunity that will last a life time," said Mayrena.

Mayrena will stand with three other female flag football players on the field for the coin toss as well as the national anthem.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesinglewoodlos angeles countyhigh schoolnational anthemsuper bowlfootballhigh school sportscivil rights
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
NFL drone show lights up downtown Los Angeles
Super Bowl LVI clouds SoCal COVID-19 mask mandates going forward
Police: Student with 'ghost gun' taken into custody at Cudahy school
Billionaire Rick Caruso joins race to become next LA mayor
Driver arrested for doing 'donut' stunts with infant in car, CHP says
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in Claremont: Officials
Show More
Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault and battery
9 police officers hurt in 'ambush,' shootout at Phoenix home: Video
Teens learn self-defense techniques at Pasadena fitness center
Man arrested in brush fire that destroyed at least 2 homes in Whittier
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of U.S.
More TOP STORIES News