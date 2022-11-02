LAPD search for sex assault suspect accused of terrorizing victims in Hollywood

Police say he lures his victims into his vehicle and takes them to quiet areas with little foot traffic.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking the public's help in finding a sex assault suspect in the Hollywood area they say terrorizes his victims and lures them into his vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect frequents the area near Western Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

He allegedly lures his victims into his vehicle and takes them to quiet areas with little foot traffic.

"On multiple occasions, the suspect will produce a firearm and demand sexual acts be performed on him," read a statement issued by LAPD. "The suspect has acted out in violence in these incidents and physically assaulted his victims."

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect on Tuesday. They said he may go by the name of "Mainer" (Maynor or Mainor) and has tattoos on both arms.

Investigators said he has been seen with a hairstyle that has the letter "M" shaved on the side of his head, but may have recently changed it.

He's being described as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man who's between 25 to 35 years old. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes. He also may be from Atlanta, they said.

In addition, investigators said the suspect potentially has a military background and may be employed as a security guard.

Detectives also believe he's in a relationship and possibly has a young daughter.

The suspect drives a grey or silver, newer model four-door sedan, possibly a Honda. The vehicle may have tinted windows, purple neon lights and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's Special Assault Detectives at 213-473-0447.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit their website.

You can also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit a tip.