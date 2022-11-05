LASD bodycam video shows teens being given Narcan after being found unresponsive

Investigators believe the teens may have ingested fentanyl.

Shocking body camera video shows two teens in Duarte being rescued by quick-thinking sheriff's deputies after they were found lying on a bedroom floor, unresponsive, after possibly ingesting fentanyl, authorities said.

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking body camera video shows two teens in Duarte being rescued by quick-thinking sheriff's deputies after they were found lying on a bedroom floor, unresponsive, after possibly ingesting fentanyl, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, three deputies responded to the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive Thursday night regarding a medical distress call.

The caller said two 17-year-old boys were not breathing. The sheriff's department said the family could be heard screaming for help in the background.

Once deputies arrived, they found family members attempting to perform CPR on the boys.

READ ALSO | Narcan to be provided at all LAUSD schools after recent teen overdoses

"Believing the teenagers ingested Fentanyl or another type of opioid drug, the deputies administered three doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to each teenager while simultaneously administering live-saving first aid/CPR," read a statement issued by LASD.

In the bodycam video released by the sheriff's department, you can hear a deputy saying, "Hey Lopez! Bring Narcan here! Lopez, get in here."

Within minutes, both teenagers began breathing again.

"Duran, is yours breathing? He's breathing? Ok, mine too. He's got a pulse," the deputy says.

They were both rushed to a local hospital where they were treated and later released to their parents.

"If not for the swift, decisive action of these deputies, both young men would have become lives claimed by the opioid pandemic," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a statement.